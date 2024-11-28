The mother of a man, who has been helped enormously by a mental health hospital in Worthing, has spoken out in defence of the service which could be lost if proposed changes go ahead.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A hospital trust in Sussex – which supports adults with long-term mental health needs – is consulting with staff and patients about proposals to merge its existing teams into a single rehabilitation service.

Sussex World was told that a proposal – by the Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust – would see jobs cuts at three rehabilitation teams across the trust, as well as the closure of ‘at least one rehabilitation home’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sussex World understands that the trust is proposing to repurpose Shepherd House Community Hospital in Worthing as supported housing within the next two years.

Sussex World has been told that a proposal – by the Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust – would see jobs cuts at three rehabilitation teams across the trust – as well as the closure of ‘at least one rehabilitation home’. Photo: Fernando Zhiminaicela from Pixabay

Joanna Osborne spoke out on behalf of her 32-year-old son, Josh, who is supported by staff at Shepherd House.

She said: “It has become apparent that proposed drastic cuts to our mental health services in Worthing are currently under consultation.

“This means that many employees will lose their jobs or be deployed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have a son who needs these vital services to live within the community. Many of our loved ones may no longer have access to the nurses, clinical psychologists and social workers who provide essential services.”

Joanna said Josh has been helped enormously by the ‘well-resourced’ mental health nurses in Worthing.

She added: “They've done an amazing job in supporting us. You couldn't fault them.

“They are supporting people with really complex mental health needs and helping them to stay out of hospital. The ramifications will be huge. It can lead to more hospitalisations but there are hardly any beds for them to go to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My son is lucky as he has us and we can advocate for him but some of those people won't have family or people. Their lifeline will just be that service.

"For Shepherd's House, those places are like gold dust. It can help people get ready to go back into the community but there's hardly any of them.”

Sussex World understands that the staff consultation refers to repurposing Rutland Gardens in Hove as supported housing with clinical in-reach to better support the need of adults with long-term mental health needs and reconfiguring our community rehabilitation services.

This would involve merging the existing rehabilitation teams into a single rehabilitation service to achieve a consistent approach for Brighton and Hove, East Sussex and West Sussex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both components are working towards different timescales between early 2025 to the spring, it is understood.

Joanna added: “It looks like we will find out just before Christmas if this will go ahead. It's a weird time to be doing it.

"It's a functional service that is working well – it should be used as a model and an example rather than decimating it and prop up other services which aren't doing as well. If it goes ahead, there will be big ramifications for lots of families."

The Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust said its priority is to ensure ‘we deliver consistent, safe, quality care that meets the needs of our local community, using available resources’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added: “We are currently consulting with staff about some proposed changes to our mental health in-patient and community rehabilitation services to better meet the needs of patients.

"We will be listening to and taking onboard the feedback we receive.”

This statement comes after reports that nurses, social workers and administrative staff will have to be re-interviewed for their jobs with those not keeping their roles going onto a 'redeployment register'. We are told there is no indication of how this register will work or whether there are any guarantees of redeployment.

There are also safety concerns over fewer nursing staff meaning more patients per nurse.