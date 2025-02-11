A Worthing mum, with stage four breast cancer, is facing a race against time to find the funds needed for treatment in Germany.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carina Bloom was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer in January 2024. The 37-year-old has two daughters – aged three and four.

Her husband, Alexander Bloom, wrote on a GoFundMe page: “I never thought I would find myself writing this, but I’m reaching out to you today with an urgent plea to help save the life of my incredible wife, Carina – he loving mother of our two beautiful daughters, Nora and Romy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our lives were filled with dreams for the future – watching our girls grow up, building memories as a family – until everything changed with a devastating diagnosis.

Mum-of-two Carina was diagnosed with the 'most aggressive and difficult-to-treat form' of breast cancer. Photo contributed

"In late January 2024, our world was turned upside down when Carina was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer, the most aggressive and difficult-to-treat form of the disease. Despite her incredible strength and unwavering sense of humour, the news was a crushing blow. The NHS could only offer standard treatments with a 0.8 per cent chance of survival beyond five years.

“Carina bravely faced surgery to remove the tumour and affected lymph nodes, but the cancer was relentless. It came back, and a recent PET scan confirmed our worst fears: the cancer had spread and has now reached stage four.”

A specialised clinic in German – renowned for treating triple-negative breast cancer – has achieved results ‘beyond anything we could have hoped for’, Alexander explained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carina travelled there in August for her first round of treatment, and after just two weeks, the tumour ‘began to shrink’.

Carina Bloom was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer cancer in January 2024. The 37-year-old has two daughters – aged three and four. Photo contributed

“However, this life-saving treatment comes with an enormous price tag – £40,000 for every two-week stay,” Alexander added.

"The clinic has said that Carina's condition requires a three-month treatment program with several visits, totalling over £200,000. This is far more than we can afford on our own.

"We’ve tried every possible avenue to receive similar treatment here in the UK, but NHS guidelines and government regulations have made it impossible. Carina’s only hope is to return to the clinic in Germany, but we cannot do it without your help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We urgently need to raise these funds to continue Carina's treatment and give her the fighting chance she deserves to watch our daughters grow up. Every donation, no matter the size, brings us one step closer to saving her life.”

Speaking to the Worthing Herald, Carina thanked everyone who has already donated – with more than £20,000 raised after the initial fundraising appeal. With much of this money already spent on treatment, the target on the GoFundMe page is £40,000.

Carina added: “I’m really surprised just how amazing the Worthing community has been. I had two fundraiser events here and so many people helped and got involved. Local businesses offered prices. It’s just amazing.”

If you would like to donate, visit www.gofundme.com/f/help-carina-get-lifesaving-treatment-for-stage-iv-cancer