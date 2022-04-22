Worthing paramedic wants his CU On The Ward hospital initiative to go national

Daniel Boardman launched CU On The Ward at Worthing Hospital in partnership with Angmering-based charity Cancer United and thousands of pounds have been raised to support the scheme.

Now, Daniel is looking to expand the project across the country, having experienced first hand the benefit of exercise on the ward while having intensive chemotherapy.

Daniel Boardman, pictured last year with his wife Rebecca, daughter Lily-rose and son Wyatt

The father of two was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma last year at the age of 30 and during his treatment, he was able to use an exercise bike on the ward.

As there was only one bike to share around, Daniel was motivated to help fund more equipment and raised more than£2,800 by cycling 10km a day through each cycle of chemotherapy.

Now that Daniel has been given the all-clear from cancer, he has teamed up with Cancer United to provide free exercise sessions to help other patients in hospital.

He said the charity’s exercise sessions had helped him through cancer and he ‘fell in love with their passion and values’, so it was to them he turned when he found he had money left over.

Daniel said: “With this new initiative, the aim is to reach as many people as possible with the view to going national into all hospitals and help thousands of people at their worst time. Hope can see this initiative explode to help a lot more people.”

With the money Daniel raised, he bought a new bike for Worthing Hospital and South Coast Gym in Lancing donated another.

He said: “I was left with a large amount of money and no idea how to invest it in the ward. I wanted to invest in others going through chemotherapy and the boredom of being in a room on their own.

“I spoke with Cancer United and we designed a new initiative, CU On The Ward, which enables patients going through chemo to access four free exercise sessions from a cancer-trained exercise coach. This is aimed at helping patients in their battles with boredom, loneliness, fatigue and mental health.”

Patients are able to exercise using resistance bands to follow the programme on the ward on a pre-loaded iPad.

Daniel said: “This four-part programme will encourage patients to improve their fitness while on the ward, stave off boredom and support them on their journey of recovery.”

To support the CU On The Ward project and help give access to cancer patients in all hospitals across the UK, you can making a one-off donation or a monthly donation. Visit fundraising.cancerunited.org.uk/donation/cuontheward for more information.