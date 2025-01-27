Worthing pharmacy has moved to new premises
A pharmacy in Worthing has moved to a new premises.
A message sent to customers by the Worthing Medical Group stated that Shelley Pharmacy was moving on Monday, January 27.
"Their new address is Paydens Pharmacy, 4 Christchurch Road, BN11 1JA. Tel. 01903 200100,” the notice read.
"Prescriptions already ordered can be collected as normal from Shelley Road on January 27.
“However, from January 28, all prescriptions can only be collected from the new address.”
