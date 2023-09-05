Worthing surgery hosts workshop giving introduction to reflexology to help with stress

Stress and ways to help yourself when you are feeling stressed will be discussed at a fun and interactive reflexology workshop in Worthing.

Wellbeing events organiser Debbie Stevens will be running the Introduction to Reflexology workshop at St Lawrence Surgery, in St Lawrence Avenue, Worthing, on Saturday, September 23, from 10am to 11.30am.

She said: "It's a fun and interactive workshop where we discuss what stress is and how it affects your body – and what we can do to help ourselves.

"Reflexology works on the principles that every organ is mapped out on the hands and feet and by pinpointing the reflexes, you can reduce stress and tension in the whole body

Reflexologist Debbie Stevens will be running a fun and interactive workshop at St Lawrence Surgery

"Everyone who attends will receive a wellbeing booklet which gives self-help strategies to help when they are feeling stressed and anxious."

Tickets are £20. Book via debbiestevenswellbeing.co.uk and receive a free goody bag worth £12, the wellbeing booklet plus a £5 voucher off your first treatment.

A trained reflexologist, Debbie is promoting World Reflexology Week, which runs from September 18 to 24. She said that by pinpointing the reflexes, you can reduce stress and tension in the whole body. The easy massage techniques can be used any time, anywhere and will become part of your everyday routine.

She added: "Your hands go everywhere with you and are always by your side, they can act as a great security blanket. We use them every day, without them, how would we pick things up, drive, text, call, cook, clean, wave, express ourselves, we would be totally lost without them.