Worthing welcomes new community hospital

CHEC’s new Worthing site set to reduce NHS waiting times and increase patient choice.

CHEC, one of the UK’s leading providers of community healthcare, has confirmed it will be opening a new hospital in Worthing.

Based near Worthing sea front, the conveniently located facility will help reduce NHS waiting times and increase patient choice by providing access to ophthalmology, gastroenterology, dermatology, and ENT services in the community.

With nearby parking and excellent public transport links, CHEC is currently fitting out its new premises into a state-of-the-art clinical facility complete with one ophthalmology theatre and one endoscopy suite.

Working with the NHS, CHEC has more than 30 community hospitals and 90 community clinics nationwide. The addition of CHEC in Worthing strengthens its existing Southern England stronghold which already includes hospitals in Berkshire, Dorset, and Kent.

“Patient choice, exceptional care and equity of access are central to CHEC’s operations and ethos, which is why we’re proud to collaborate with NHS partners nationwide, helping to keep waiting times to a minimum while delivering the very best quality of care,” explains Jose Bailey, Chief Commercial Officer at CHEC.

“For well over a decade, we’ve been trusted by the NHS to deliver healthcare services free of charge, and we can’t wait to open our doors and become part of the Worthing community. In the meantime, we’d welcome any residents to get in touch and learn more about how we work with the NHS to make much-needed treatments more readily accessible.”

Upon opening, treatments in both specialties will be within four weeks of receipt of referral. To register your interest in the services CHEC will provide at its Worthing site, please contact [email protected]