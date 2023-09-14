BREAKING
65 years since Newhaven Boat Train “journey’s end”

The Sussex Express ran the headline “Journey’s End for Former Newhaven Boat Train Engine” 65-years-ago.
By Izzi Vaughan
Published 14th Sep 2023, 12:52 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 13:14 BST
According to Newhaven Museum: “The old engine hauled the Newhaven Boat Train for many years and made her final run from Victoria, drawing an extra-special train carrying over 300 railway enthusiasts from all over the country.”

Nicknamed ‘Puffin Billy’ by locals, the train was built at the Brighton Works in 1911. The engine is an “Atlantic” (no. 41) of the original series.

Newhaven is the nearest but one to London of all cross-channel ports, and a regular service of fast turbine steamers is maintained with Dieppe, on the French coast.

Newhaven boat train. Photo: Newhaven MuseumNewhaven boat train. Photo: Newhaven Museum
Newhaven boat train. Photo: Newhaven Museum

The line was developed by the late London, Brighton and South Coast Railway, in conjunction with the Western section of the State lines of France, who established their port at Dieppe on the French coast. Between the two fast turbine steamers employed on this service, some the property of the Southern Railway and the others of the French “Etat”, make the journey across in a little over three hours.

The working of the “Newhaven Boat Express” whether by day or night, was generally entrusted to the fine “Atlantic” engines of the late Brighton Company. There are two distinct series of these locomotives; the first, turned out in 1906, consisting of five engines - Nos. 37-41 - and the second of six - Nos. 421-426, totalling 11.

It was Mr. Earle Marsh who brought the design to Brighton from Doncaster, and the first series were almost exact replicas of the famous Ivatt “Atlantics” of the late G.N.R.