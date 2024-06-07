80-Year Commemorations of the D-Day Landings in East Wittering

On 6th June 2024, Downview Hall in East Wittering, in conjunction with East Wittering and Bracklesham Parish Council and the Women’s Institute (WI) hosted a commemoration marking 80 years since the historic D-Day landings.

This pivotal moment in history, often referred to as the beginning of the end of World War II, saw Allied forces launch a massive seaborne invasion of Normandy, France, in 1944. The operation, codenamed Operation Overlord, involved thousands of troops from various nations, and its success turned the tide of the war in favour of the Allies.

From the bustling naval port of Portsmouth, where thousands embarked on the perilous journey across the English Channel, to the coastal village of East Wittering, where many brave souls bid farewell to their loved ones, these individuals left an indelible mark on history.

Their stories are woven into the fabric of our community, reminding locals of the sacrifices made by ordinary men and women who answered the call of duty with extraordinary courage.

The event invited locals to gather and honour this significant anniversary, offering an evening of reflection, remembrance and community spirit, paying tribute to the courage and sacrifice of those who participated in the D-Day landings and the wider conflict.

The occasion went from 7 pm to 9.30 pm. It included a recitation of the poignant poem 'Tommy' and Community Warden, Drew Allardice lighting a Beacon of hope and remembrance, symbolising the enduring legacy of the sacrifices made on D-Day.