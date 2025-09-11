​​Arundel Castle to host MG Owners’ Club with 120 classic cars to be showcased

​Arundel Castle will play host to the MG Owners’ Club (MGOC) on Sunday, September 21, in what promises to be an unmissable celebration of British motoring heritage and timeless automotive design.

Set against the breathtaking backdrop of one of England’s most iconic castles, the event will feature a stunning display of an anticipated 120 classic MG cars, showcased on the castle’s lower lawns.

From vintage models to later classics, the event offers visitors a rare opportunity to admire the elegance, craftsmanship and enduring charm of these beloved vehicles.

Andrew Lewis, castle manager at Arundel Castle, commented: “We’re excited to welcome the MG Owners’ Club back to Arundel Castle this September.

"It’s always a pleasure to see these beautifully maintained vehicles displayed in such a historic setting.

"The event adds a vibrant and nostalgic energy to the castle grounds, and we know visitors will really enjoy the atmosphere and craftsmanship on show.”

The day promises something for everyone, from lifelong MG enthusiasts to families enjoying a scenic day out.

Visitors will be able to speak with MG owners, explore the cars up close, and appreciate all that Arundel Castle and its beautiful grounds and gardens have to offer.

Andy Harris, Chairman and Area Secretary for Chichester MGOC, added: “We’re proud to bring this fantastic selection of MGs to such an esteemed venue.

"Arundel Castle is a magnificent setting for our members to showcase their pride and joy, and we’re looking forward to sharing our passion for these classic vehicles with visitors of all ages.”

Tickets to the MG Owners’ Club visit at Arundel Castle are available at www.arundelcastle.org and cost from £16 per adult or £7.50 for a child for grounds and gardens entry. Children under five years old can enter for free.

Catering and event details are subject to change, including due to weather conditions; for full details, check the website.