Chichester museum upgrading to eco-friendly lighting thanks to £4,000 grant

A ‘Going Green’ grant is helping The Novium Museum to reduce carbon emissions.
By Henry Bryant
Published 28th Mar 2024, 11:15 GMT
Updated 28th Mar 2024, 12:23 GMT
The Novium Museum, Chichester.

In 2022, the museum was audited to look at possible carbon reduction methods, with LED light installation identified as the most beneficial, impactful and feasible.

The 'Going Green' grant has allowed over a third of the museum's lighting to be upgraded, focusing on areas where lights are used most frequently and in closest proximity to museum collections, which will significantly reduce the museum's energy consumption and help to safeguard the collection.

Councillor Jess Brown-Fuller, Cabinet Member for Culture and Events at Chichester District Council, says: 'Sustainability is one of The Novium Museum's core values. We are committed to reducing our carbon footprint and making our building and activities more environmentally sustainable. This is a great step in the right direction, reducing our energy consumption and making a considerable financial saving each year.'

South East Museums Going Green Grant offers up to £4,000 to help museums introduce, improve, or promote environmentally sustainable initiatives.

