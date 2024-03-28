Chichester museum upgrading to eco-friendly lighting thanks to £4,000 grant

The Novium Museum, Chichester.

In 2022, the museum was audited to look at possible carbon reduction methods, with LED light installation identified as the most beneficial, impactful and feasible.

The 'Going Green' grant has allowed over a third of the museum's lighting to be upgraded, focusing on areas where lights are used most frequently and in closest proximity to museum collections, which will significantly reduce the museum's energy consumption and help to safeguard the collection.

Councillor Jess Brown-Fuller, Cabinet Member for Culture and Events at Chichester District Council, says: 'Sustainability is one of The Novium Museum's core values. We are committed to reducing our carbon footprint and making our building and activities more environmentally sustainable. This is a great step in the right direction, reducing our energy consumption and making a considerable financial saving each year.'