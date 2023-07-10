NationalWorldTV
Eastbourne Looking Back: See 11 pictures of the town and the destruction left behind by bombs during World War II

Take a look at these pictures of Eastbourne in World War II.
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 10th Jul 2023, 13:05 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 14:10 BST

Eastbourne is thought to be the most bombed coastal town in the South-East, having sustained 112 attacks in World War II.

Between July 1940 and December 1941, more than four hundred bombs were dropped in the area, according to VisitEastbourne.

The worst ever bombing raid on Eastbourne took place on April 3 1943 when 10 enemy aircraft dropped 12 bombs on the town centre.

Prior to this, in 1939, Eastbourne was considered a ‘safe zone’ and even welcomed thousands of evacuees from London.

See below to view photos of life during World War II and the destruction left behind by the bombings.

Women wearing gas masks while on a bike ride. (Copy photograph by Jon Rigby)

1. Eastbourne during the Second World War

Women wearing gas masks while on a bike ride. (Copy photograph by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY

Eastbourne during the Second World War (Copy photograph by Jon Rigby)

2. Eastbourne during the Second World War

Eastbourne during the Second World War (Copy photograph by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY

A V1 flying bomb was shot down behind Astaire Avenue on July 4, 1944 and caused tremendous destruction to houses which subsequently had to be demolished. (Copy Photo by Jon Rigby)

3. Eastbourne during the Second World War (Copy Photo by Jon Rigby)

A V1 flying bomb was shot down behind Astaire Avenue on July 4, 1944 and caused tremendous destruction to houses which subsequently had to be demolished. (Copy Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY

Bomb damage in Cavendish Place. (Copy photo by Jon Rigby)

4. Eastbourne during the Second World War

Bomb damage in Cavendish Place. (Copy photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY

