Former Iraq PoW John Nichol's quest to honour The Unknown Warrior

John Nichol – captured, tortured and paraded on television during the first Gulf War in 1991 – goes in search of a considerably less known warrior in his latest book.

In fact, that is the whole point. This particular warrior is famously unknown – which is precisely what has made him so resonant down the decades. John’s book is The Unknown Warrior – A Personal Journey of Discovery and Remembrance, and on the back of it he is heading out on his first-ever theatre tour. Dates includes Sunday, October 6 at Worthing Pavilion; Sunday, October 13 at Portsmouth’s New Theatre Royal; Thursday, October 24 at Eastbourne’s Devonshire Park; and Tuesday, October 29 at The Hawth in Crawley. Tickets: www.johnnichollive.com The book and the theatre tour see John take an emotional and personal journey, retracing the Unknown Warrior’s journey home from the battlefields of northern France to Westminster Abbey to be buried ‘Among the Kings’. The grand state occasion culminated in a funeral at Westminster Abbey on Armistice Day, November 11 1920. Following the service an estimated 1,250,000 people visited the Abbey to see the grave the week after. It's a story John will tell with haunting visuals and soundscape.

“I knew that the tomb of the Unknown Warrior was in Westminster Abbey and I'd seen it many times but I realised I knew nothing about it. I was there with a World War Two veteran and he was telling me about it, and as I say I was embarrassed that I knew nothing. And it just started me off on what became a personal journey. I thought it was just going to be a history but it did become personal.

The word warrior is important. The point is that the serviceman could have come from any of the services. The point is his mystery: “The process of how they chose the body was remarkably simple but also complex to make sure that nobody knew who the person was. During World War One just over 1,000,000 British Empire soldiers died and just over half of those were missing, and I just find that staggering, that you could lose half a million men. At the end of the war, people were coming to terms with the loss, and it caused such huge grief that so many men had no known grave. People were simply told that they were missing and people knew nothing more. And so the idea in 1920 was to help solve that national grieving and that you would have one person to represent all of those men.”

John in Westminster Abbey (contributed pic)

And yes, it certainly helped: “If you read the contemporary reports, it really did help people with their grief. What I find incredibly emotional is that one of the key phrases in the book is that the man was chosen because he was no one but he was also everyone. There was a little boy that wrote to the committee that were allocating the tickets and he said ‘I want to go because that man in the coffin might be my daddy.’ And everybody was saying that it could be their husband or their son or their uncle or whatever. It was a genius idea. And there was a story later of two boys fighting in the schoolyard. They were pulled apart and quizzed by the headmaster. It turned out they were fighting because both boys had been told by their mothers that it was their father in the coffin.”