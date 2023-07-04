Grade II listed property in East Grinstead wins Sussex Heritage Trust Award

The Landmark Trust’s Sackville House in East Grinstead has won a 2023 Sussex Heritage Trust Award. Photo: John Miller, www.johnmillerphotography.com

The Landmark Trust’s Sackville House received the honour for the restoration of its Horsham stone roof.

The awards, sponsored by Irwin Mitchell, were announced by chairman Simon Knight at a ceremony at Pangdean Old Barn, Pyecombe on Tuesday, July 4.

The judging team called the work on Sackville House ‘a wonderful, carefully considered renovation and repair undertaken with care and passion’.

Frank Clarke of Clarke Roofing Southern Ltd was named the 2023 Sussex Heritage Trust Person of the Year. Photo by Sam Stephenson, www.samstephenson.co.uk

The Covid pandemic delayed the major maintenance that the property needed. But a major campaign of repairs took place, including to the timber frame, thanks to the Cultural Recovery Fund. The work also saw Robert Sedgwick and Robin Watts, craftsmen from Clarke Roofing Southern Limited, get a Sussex Heritage Trust Building Crafts Award, for their work using traditional skills.

Other Mid Sussex award winners included The Manor House, West Hoathly (submitted by Gould Baxter, Haywards Heath) and Old White’s Farm, Forest Row (submitted by David Jenkins Design Limited, Haywards Heath). Mick Strudwick from Fowler Building Contractors received recognition for his craftmanship for work to The Manor House.

A number of special Awards were announced including the new ‘Eco Award’ category, sponsored by Cowan Architects, which was won by Grade I listed Church, St Michael and All Angels in Berwick, and The South Downs Award, sponsored by the South Downs National Park Authority, which was won by The Woodcarvers Studio in Nyewood.

Frank Clarke of Clarke Roofing Southern Ltd was named the 2023 Sussex Heritage Trust Person of the Year sponsored by Harvey’s Brewery and Lawson Commercial, presented by HM Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex, Lady Emma Barnard.

Chairman, Simon Knight said: “Frank has been in the industry for over 49 years and there is no doubt his absolute dedication to his craft.”