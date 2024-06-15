'Guardians' needed to protect Sussex heritage sites as charity launches fundraising appeal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Sussex Archaeological Society has launched a new fundraising appeal to safeguard some of the most beloved heritage sites across the county – including Fishbourne Roman Palace.

Sunday, June 16 marks Sussex Day and to ‘mark this very special day’, the public are being asked to become ‘Sussex Guardians’ by contributing towards a brand-new public appeal.

Trading as Sussex Past, the Sussex Archaeological Society is appealing for £25,000 towards the preservation and care of historic properties including Lewes Castle, Fishbourne Roman Palace and Michelham Priory.

In partnership with its dedicated Friends groups, the charity is asking the public to pledge their support as joint guardians of some of the most iconic heritage properties across the historic county of Sussex.

A spokesperson said: “With challenging economic conditions being felt right across the heritage sector, the society’s role as a guardian of Sussex’s heritage is becoming increasingly difficult.

"They are therefore inviting the public to help them undertake important conservation work, enhancing the experience for all who visit and safeguarding these wonderful properties for future generations to enjoy.”

The society’s trustees and friends groups have together already made a pledge of £12,500 towards this work. They are now inviting the public to join them with the aim of matching that sum to reach a target of £25,000 by August 31.

Amanda Jones, chairman of the council of trustees at Sussex Past, said: “It is an enormous privilege for the society to act as guardians of some of Sussex’s most beautiful and historic properties.

“Whilst we care for and maintain these wonderful properties on a daily basis, inevitably there is always additional work that is required to keep them in good repair for our many visitors, audiences and school groups.

"By becoming a Sussex Guardian we are asking the public to join us in collectively protecting our heritage and helping us preserve some of the most magnificent places in Sussex for the benefit of generations to come.”

Established in 1846, The Sussex Archaeological Society has been dedicated to the care and preservation of Sussex heritage for 178 years.

Its work includes the curation of significant heritage and archaeological collections, and encouraging and enabling academic research and publication, as well as the care of a number of notable heritage properties and visitor attractions across the county.

Vital improvement work includes:

– Repairs to the Dovecote roof at Michelham Priory to allow more space to showcase local produce;

– Maintenance to the Osborne Room at Fishbourne Roman Palace to encourage more school visits and enhance learning days;

– Enhancing visitor facilities at Lewes Castle;

– Repairs to the roof at Anne of Cleves House to ensure ongoing public safety;

– Essential works at Bull House to reinvigorate the property as a visitor attraction;

– Repairs to the 11th Century beam at Marlipins Museum which is showing signs of degradation;

– Structural repairs to The Priest House to prevent rain damage.

Sussex Past is currently in a ‘process of major transformation’.

The spokesperson explained: “It was awarded a Resilience Grant from the National Heritage Lottery Fund in September 2023 to enable it to re-focus its offer and is working become an increasingly dynamic, contemporary heritage organisation.

"This transformation work is already starting to bear fruit with Spring 2024 seeing an uplift in visitor numbers across all of the Society’s heritage properties, with a range of family friendly activities and performances enjoyed by many.”

The heritage properties cared for by The Sussex Archaeological Society are:

– Fishbourne Roman Palace;

– Lewes Castle;

– Barbican House Museum;

– Michelham Priory House and Gardens;

– Anne of Cleves House;

– Marlipins Museum;

– Bull House;

– The Priest House;

– The Long Man of Wilmington;

– Holtye Roman Road;

The Society’s Friends’ groups are:

– Friends of Anne of Cleves House;

– Friends of Fishbourne Roman Palace;

– Friends of Marlipins Museum;

– Friends of Michelham Priory;

– Friends of The Priest House