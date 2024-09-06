Hastings is holding four events this month as part of Heritage Open Days.

Alexandra Greenhouse, in St Helens Road will be holding an event on Sunday (September 8) from 10.30am to 4pm, offering tours.

Pre-booking is not required.

Alexandra Greenhouse is a 1934 Richardson's teak and cast iron 36m building which has been completely restored with community funding and volunteer support.

Based within Alexandra Park, the restored greenhouse now provides horticultural and educational activities and is open to sell community donated plants which provide the running cost funds.

Bohemia Walled Garden Association, based within Summerfields Wood in Bohemia Road, is offering the chance for visitors to come and explore this little known ‘secret’ walled garden.

Pre-booking is not required.

There will be a a family friendly event on offer, with craft activities for children and musical entertainment.

People will also have an opportunity to meet the gardeners and explore the allotments.

Tours will be held on Sunday (September 8) from 11am to 3pm.

At the Brassey Institute, in Claremont, visitors can come along to hear a fascinating talk during Heritage Open Days, where Dr Sarah French, a photo historian and researcher of Annie Brassey’s collections, will explore the life of Lady Brassey and the history of the Grade II listed building.

The Brassey Institute, now known as Hastings Library, at 13 Claremont, is often linked to the town’s former MP, Lord Thomas Brassey (1836-1918).

His wife, Lady Annie Brassey (1839-1887) played a major role in shaping the institute. Her contributions ranged from curating exhibitions to hosting functions and chairing events. The event is on Wednesday (September 11) and pre-booking is required. Doors open at 1.30pm. Tours are 2pm-3pm.

The Observer Building, in Cambridge Road, is offering tours tomorrow (Saturday, September 7) at noon, 3pm and 5pm. Pre-booking is required.

The tour will cover the whole building including those areas already in use - OBX Creative Technology and Youth space, the venue and cafe bar, and co-working office spaces.

It will then move to spaces in the building which are still under construction, including the flats which will offer 12 rent-capped homes and the planned roof terrace.

The Observer Building is the flagship building for Hastings Commons and a key project within the Trinity Triangle Heritage Action Zone (2020-24) funded by Historic England.