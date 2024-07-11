Heritage Trust Awards - Bognor Regis winners announced

​South Mundham Farm Barns in North Mundham (submitted by JWA Developments) was also highly commended

The awards celebrate high quality conservation and restoration as well as the good design of newly built projects and encourage the use of traditional skills and crafts.

The year 2024 marks a record-breaking milestone for the awards, with 94 entries all visited by the Sussex Heritage Trust judging teams resulting in 37 Award plaques and 31 Highly Commended certificates.

Additionally, special awards were given to projects in the South Downs National Park and projects recognising excellence in sustainability, biodiversity and energy efficiency.

​The Black Horse – which was restored and refurbished following its purchase by Historic Sussex Hotels in 2017 – was highly commended Photo credit: Historic Sussex Hotels

There were four High Commended projects based in Bognor and the surrounding area including South Mundham Farm Barns in North Mundham (submitted by JWA Developments).

The judging team described the development as “a sympathetic community of houses reflecting the former agricultural site, using high standards of workmanship with the developer displaying an enthusiastic and knowledgeable approach towards energy efficiency”.

Further Highly Commended certificates were received by:

Thea Grade II listed, 17th-century pub The Black Horse in Climping (submitted by James Wells Architects and King & Drury Construction), which had been restored and refurbished following its purchase by Historic Sussex Hotels in 2017;

The small development of new homes in Walberton, Hazel Close (submitted by MH Architects);

The new Entrance Porch at Eastergate Village Hall (submitted by DLS:ARCH), providing a welcoming and accessible entrance for all the community to use.

In Chichester, award winners included Titchfield Market Hall at the Weald & Downland Living Museum (submitted by The Morton Partnership).

The restoration and conservation works there were described by the judging teams as “a masterclass in conservation best practice in terms of documentation, workmanship and materials”.

In addition, three awards were giving to craftspeople based in the Chichester area, showcasing high-quality work using traditional skills and crafts.

Callum Jackson and Sam Davidson from Berry Stonework were recognised for flintwork to Marine Drive in West Wittering, and Liam O’Neill from Lion Roofing for work to St John’s Priory in Arundel.

The Sussex Heritage Trust’s Chairman, David Cowan said: “It seems fitting that we have been able to present the awards this year in the beautiful surroundings of Lancing College Chapel – a recipient of numerous awards.

"Within this Grade I building, we have been able to celebrate excellence in heritage while also honouring the importance that sustainability and design offer our county.

"Congratulations to all our Award-winning and Highly Commended projects in the 2024 Sussex Heritage Trust Awards, and my grateful thanks to all our sponsors, in particular our headline supporter Irwin Mitchell.”

Details of the 2024 Sussex Heritage Trust Awards can be found on www.sussexheritagetrust.org.uk

Sponsors included: NFU Mutual Chichester and Horsham, Gravetye Manor, Savills, Henry Adams, Valley Builders, South Downs National Park Authority, Cowans Architects, Covers, Harvey’s Brewery, Kreston Reeves, Lawson Commercial, Pilbeam Construction, RH and RW Clutton and Toovey’s Auctioneers.