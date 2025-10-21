Historic chapel in Wisborough Green under threat from serious water problem

Inside the Zoar Chapel in Wisborough Green

A chapel dating back to 1753 is under threat after water started to seep through the foundations.

Now an appeal has been launched to raise £20,000 to save the Zoar Chapel in Wisborough Green.

Built in 1753 by Edward Weston, on the side of his farmhouse, for more than 200 years the church thrived and was an active and important part of village life, despite being set back from the road and almost hidden by the chapel house.

In more recent years, it fell into disrepair and neglect but just three years ago, the trustees were in a position to consider restoring it to a functional hall as well as a place of Christian worship.

The water problem around the Zoar Chapel

For a year, works were carried out on the chapel and chapel house to make them habitable and usable by the local community.

The pastor, Juliet Ryall, now resides in the Chapel House and for the last two years, meetings have been held in the chapel every fortnight and other community events have taken place there, including dance classes, local choir meetings, funerals, music events, clothes sales, training days and counselling sessions.

“And then came last year’s rain.” said Juliet. “It became evident that there was a serious water problem in both the chapel and adjacent chapel house as water started to seep up through the floorboards and the damp in both buildings was revealed.

"As well as the excess surface water, subterranean leakage from damaged drains is threatening the very foundations of the buildings.

The entrance to the Zoar Chapel

“After much effort, we have obtained funding from a private grant scheme managed by the local Anglican Church, St Peter’s Ad Vincula, and also a generous grant from the Sussex Historic Churches Trust. This is enabling the initial phase of restoration works to begin in the new year.

"It is expected, after further investigation, that more foundational work will be necessary. However, much more is needed to save the buildings from further deterioration.

“We are trying to raise at least another £20,000 to achieve our target. We have held clothes sales, coffee mornings and the like.”

This week there is a new event with a well-known Sussex artist exhibiting a large number of his paintings from October 25 to 30.

A painting by Tony Sargeant,

Tony Sargeant has kindly offered to donate a percentage of sales proceeds to the Chapel Restoration Fund.

Doors are open from 11am until 4pm each day and refreshments will be available.

Tony is generously giving space to a talented young local Wisborough Green artist, Bea Mulder.

On Monday, November 10, at 7.30pm the chapel will be hosting a musical event led by Jon Wigg and other folk musicians. Places are limited, so contact me soon to purchase a ticket at £10 a head.

For more information on both events, call 07568718409 or 01403 700803