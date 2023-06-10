NationalWorldTV
In photos and video: South of England Show 2023 kicks off a thrilling programme of equestrian displays, live entertainment, food, drink and shopping

The 2023 South of England Show started on Friday, June 9, offering a fun-filled programme of agricultural and equestrian displays, as well as country pursuits, live entertainment, crafts, food and shopping opportunities.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 9th Jun 2023, 17:31 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2023, 08:45 BST

The event continues on Saturday and Sunday, June 10-11, from 9am to 6.30pm at the South of England Showground in Ardingly.

Organisers have said that there are more than 150 things to see and do in the show’s 55th year, and thousands of people are expected to flock to the venue.

The three-day countryside spectacular features Bolddog Lings motocross stunt displays, international showjumping, heavy horse displays, children’s cookery workshops, equine showing classes, livestock competitions and a Shetland Grand National.

Tickets are available from www.seas.org.uk and cost £22.50 for adults and £20.70 for senior citizens/students. Under 16s can get in for free (with a suggested donation of £2 for those aged five to 15). It is not recommended that visitors bring dogs to the event.

