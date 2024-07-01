The Mid Sussex Times was at Borde Hill in Haywards Heath last week for the Mid Sussex STEM Challenge.

While were were there we saw some of the beautiful flowers now in full bloom, as well as some stunning sculptures and architecture in the sunshine.

The Grade II listed house and gardens offers a series of outdoor ‘garden rooms’ and its highlights include: the Azalea Ring, the Italian Garden and the Rose Garden.

The family-run estate is also offering Open Air Opera – Carmen, Tosca & The Magic of Opera from July 19 to 21. Take a look at our summer 2024 gallery below for a sample of some of the beautiful plants on display.

