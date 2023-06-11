NationalWorldTV
In photos: Borde Hill in Sussex celebrates ‘130 years of Planting Excellence’

Borde Hill’s Jay Stephenson Clarke officially welcomed guests to the estate last week for the first time in her new role as managing director.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 11th Jun 2023, 15:46 BST

Councillors, business leaders and representatives from Sussex charities attended an exclusive event on Thursday, June 8 to celebrate ‘130 years of Planting Excellence’.

A Borde Hill spokesperson said: “Guests had the opportunity to learn about the inspiring National Lottery Heritage Funded ‘Reinventing Borde Hill’ project, which seeks to connect local communities with the restorative power of nature through learning and wellbeing.”

Visit bordehill.co.uk.

