In Photos: D-Day Wreath Laying event at Chichester Litten Gardens

Thomas Shield 11 years old from Felpham School with his grandfather laid up the wreath and was wearing his great grandfather's medals who was a Veteran of the W.W.2. who served in the County Regiment Royal Sussex and was mentioned in dispatches.

A wreath was also laid by the Chichester newly appointed lady mayor Sarah Quail.

The last post was played by a member of the Chichester City band and really added to this history making occasion.

The ceremony was put together by the Chichester Branch Queensmen and they wish to thank all who showed up for D Day 80.