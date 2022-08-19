In photos: take a look inside this Grade II listed five-bedroom cottage in Horsted Keynes
A Grade II listed, five-bedroom cottage has come onto the market in Horsted Keynes for £1,495,000.
By Lawrence Smith
Friday, 19th August 2022, 4:05 pm
Strouds in Church Lane is being sold by Hamptons – Haywards Heath Sales and is now listed on Zoopla.
The property is freehold and offers two bathrooms, a kitchen, a breakfast room, a dining room, two sitting rooms, a cloakroom, a conservatory, a double garage with a room/office above and a private driveway with plenty of parking space.
The home is believed to date back to 1622 with later extensions.
