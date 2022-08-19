Edit Account-Sign Out

In photos: take a look inside this Grade II listed five-bedroom cottage in Horsted Keynes

A Grade II listed, five-bedroom cottage has come onto the market in Horsted Keynes for £1,495,000.

By Lawrence Smith
Friday, 19th August 2022, 4:05 pm
Updated Friday, 19th August 2022, 4:14 pm

Strouds in Church Lane is being sold by Hamptons – Haywards Heath Sales and is now listed on Zoopla.

The property is freehold and offers two bathrooms, a kitchen, a breakfast room, a dining room, two sitting rooms, a cloakroom, a conservatory, a double garage with a room/office above and a private driveway with plenty of parking space.

The home is believed to date back to 1622 with later extensions.

1. Outside

There is a workshop and summer house in the grounds with electricity in both

Photo: Hamptons – Haywards Heath Sales

Photo Sales

2. Bathroom

The property has two bathrooms

Photo: Hamptons – Haywards Heath Sales

Photo Sales

3. Bedroom

The home has five bedrooms

Photo: Hamptons – Haywards Heath Sales

Photo Sales

4. Bedroom

The property has five bedroom

Photo: Hamptons – Haywards Heath Sales

Photo Sales
Grade IIZoopla
Next Page
Page 1 of 4