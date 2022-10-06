Edit Account-Sign Out
In pictures: breath-taking new build with up to eight bedrooms in Lindfield on market for £3.5m

A magnificent new build in Lindfield is on the market for £3,500,000 through PSP Homes.

By Lawrence Smith
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 5:47 pm

Punnett House, an elegant country home, is situated in Snowdrop Lane.

It offers: over 9,000 sq ft, a 48ft open plan kitchen, stunning views towards Lindfield village, a 3,000 sq ft basement with a 22ft indoor pool, gym and cinema room, up to eight bedrooms, a secure gated entrance and a ten-year new homes warranty.

The freehold property also allows plenty of natural light in through several skylights and Velux windows.

The spectacular reception hall has a 17ft vaulted ceiling and the bespoke kitchen has a range of Miele and Neff integrated appliances and a 9ft island with breakfast bar and stone countertops.

The master suite has its own balcony while a large dressing room offers space to build in extensive wardrobes.

The ground and lower-ground floor boasts underfloor heating thanks to an air-source heat pump.

Visit zoopla.co.uk to find out more.

1. Punnett House

Punnett House is a substantial new build country home in Lindfield

Photo: PSP Homes

2. Four floors

There is more than 9,300 sq ft of accommodation spread over four floors

Photo: PSP Homes

3. Decor

There are neutral tones throughout the property

Photo: PSP Homes

4. High ceilings

The spectacular reception hall has a 17ft vaulted ceiling

Photo: PSP Homes

Lindfield
