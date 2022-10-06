Punnett House, an elegant country home, is situated in Snowdrop Lane.

It offers: over 9,000 sq ft, a 48ft open plan kitchen, stunning views towards Lindfield village, a 3,000 sq ft basement with a 22ft indoor pool, gym and cinema room, up to eight bedrooms, a secure gated entrance and a ten-year new homes warranty.

The freehold property also allows plenty of natural light in through several skylights and Velux windows.

The spectacular reception hall has a 17ft vaulted ceiling and the bespoke kitchen has a range of Miele and Neff integrated appliances and a 9ft island with breakfast bar and stone countertops.

The master suite has its own balcony while a large dressing room offers space to build in extensive wardrobes.

The ground and lower-ground floor boasts underfloor heating thanks to an air-source heat pump.

Visit zoopla.co.uk to find out more.

1. Punnett House Punnett House is a substantial new build country home in Lindfield Photo: PSP Homes Photo Sales

2. Four floors There is more than 9,300 sq ft of accommodation spread over four floors Photo: PSP Homes Photo Sales

3. Decor There are neutral tones throughout the property Photo: PSP Homes Photo Sales

4. High ceilings The spectacular reception hall has a 17ft vaulted ceiling Photo: PSP Homes Photo Sales