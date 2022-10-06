In pictures: breath-taking new build with up to eight bedrooms in Lindfield on market for £3.5m
A magnificent new build in Lindfield is on the market for £3,500,000 through PSP Homes.
Punnett House, an elegant country home, is situated in Snowdrop Lane.
It offers: over 9,000 sq ft, a 48ft open plan kitchen, stunning views towards Lindfield village, a 3,000 sq ft basement with a 22ft indoor pool, gym and cinema room, up to eight bedrooms, a secure gated entrance and a ten-year new homes warranty.
The freehold property also allows plenty of natural light in through several skylights and Velux windows.
The spectacular reception hall has a 17ft vaulted ceiling and the bespoke kitchen has a range of Miele and Neff integrated appliances and a 9ft island with breakfast bar and stone countertops.
The master suite has its own balcony while a large dressing room offers space to build in extensive wardrobes.
The ground and lower-ground floor boasts underfloor heating thanks to an air-source heat pump.
Visit zoopla.co.uk to find out more.