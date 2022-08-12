The Boundary Road property is just outside the thriving village and features a large garden and pond with views of the surrounding countryside.
It also has large a triple aspect sitting room and a spacious kitchen/reception/breakfast room with built-in bookcases, storage and a fireplace.
Beyond the kitchen is a WC, as well as a fully fitted pantry, a cloakroom and a small hall.
The central staircase leads to a galleried landing with a master suite with a bedroom and bathroom, three more double bedrooms and a family bathroom.
Three of the bedrooms benefit from double aspect windows.
The property is set back from a private road and there are outbuildings, which include a fully fitted office, a further office/workshop, a garage, and a store.
Visit zoopla.co.uk to find out more about this property.