The Boundary Road property is just outside the thriving village and features a large garden and pond with views of the surrounding countryside.

It also has large a triple aspect sitting room and a spacious kitchen/reception/breakfast room with built-in bookcases, storage and a fireplace.

Beyond the kitchen is a WC, as well as a fully fitted pantry, a cloakroom and a small hall.

The central staircase leads to a galleried landing with a master suite with a bedroom and bathroom, three more double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Three of the bedrooms benefit from double aspect windows.

The property is set back from a private road and there are outbuildings, which include a fully fitted office, a further office/workshop, a garage, and a store.

Garden The property offers a southerly aspect over the garden and pond and over the surrounding countryside

Sitting room The large, triple aspect sitting room has a fireplace and French doors on two sides

3. Sitting room The large, triple aspect sitting room has a fireplace and French doors on two sides Photo: Jackson-Stops Lindfield Photo Sales

4. Sitting room The large, triple aspect sitting room has a fireplace and French doors on two sides Photo: Jackson-Stops Lindfield Photo Sales