A new exhibition and lecture series coming to Midhurst later this month will celebrate one of the town's most influential residents.

Tickets cost just £10 each and are available to book via Eventbrite. Just search for ‘Richard Cobden’. Refreshments will be available to purchase on the night.

English radical and liberal politician Richard Cobden (1804-1865). was a prominent campaianer for free-trade and peace.His historic achievements include the repeal of the Corn Laws in 1846 and the Cobden-Chavalier Treat in 1860. Cobden was born in Dunford House. Hevshott.

He is buried in West Lavington churchyard and his funeral was attended by many notable dignitaries of the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The idea of hosting a series of lectures on Richard Cobden in his home town was the vision of local politician Tim Young. Tim said: “ I am delighted to have secured five excellent speakers and Cobden experts to attend.Richard Cobden was born in Hevshottand has been described as the greatest statesman of the 19th century. The Old Library building would have been well known to him and is the ideal venue for the lecture series and exhibition. I hope that local people as well as students and historians will enjoy the events."

The events are on at the following dates and times:﻿﻿Tuesday 30th January: The Letters of Richard Cobden by Professor Simon Morgan

﻿﻿Thursday 15th February: Richard Cobden and The Economist by Henry Curr

﻿﻿Thursday 7th March: Richard Cobden and Dunford House by Professor Anthony Howe

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

﻿﻿Tuesday 19th March: Richard Cobden International Man and Treaty Negotiator by Chris Huhne

Thursday 28th March: Cobdenism after Cobden by Doctor Helen Paul

An exhibition comprising information boards tracing Cobden's life, career and legacies will run alongside the lectures. Visitors can expect to learn not just about Cobden's role as leader of the Anti-Corn Law League, which campaigned for free-trade in food during the 'hungry forties', but how his public career embraced so much more. Cobden was a supporter of educational reform, press freedom and extension of the vote. He was a leading figure in the international peace movement. a critic of British foreian policy and an opponent of slaver and imperialism