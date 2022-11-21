Visitors to Ashdown Forest will have to pay for parking in 45 forest car parks from Monday, November 21.

These fees come into force following an extensive consultation with the public.

Ashdown Forest said the ancient area of open heathland needs to generate funding to ensure its future, as well as safe access.

Ashdown Forest CEO James Adler said: “We are hoping our visitors will understand that by paying to park they are contributing to the long-term future and preservation of the Forest. There is so much to cherish and protect here, from the legacy of Winnie-the-Pooh to the unique lowland heath which is of international conservation importance.”

He added that there is ‘a great deal’ of visitor infrastructure too, like car parks, bridges and tracks, which requires maintenance and repair.

Horizon Parking will manage the car parks and staff are now at the forest offering help and information to visitors. The company is also managing a concession scheme to help households who may struggle with payments. The annual concessionary pass costs £5 and the daily concessionary pass is £1 for people on Universal or Pension Credit or any legacy benefits including: Child Tax Credit, Housing Benefit, Income Support, Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance, Income-related Employment and Support Allowance and Working Tax Credit.

People can apply at horizonparkingportal.co.uk. Applicants who need help with the system of obtaining concessionary passes can ring 01245 392289 (option 4) from Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm. People cannot buy passes over the phone.

Blue Badge Holders can park for free if the badge is clearly displayed. Annual and winter only passes are available too. Day visitors to the Forest will pay: £2 for one hour, £2.50 for up to two hours, £4 for up to four hours, and £5 all day.