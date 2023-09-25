On Tuesday, October 3, Luke Barber will present the findings of his archaeological project of Tidemills.

The event will take place at The Hillcrest Centre, Hillcrest Road, Newhaven, BN9 9EA between 7.00 for 7.30pm.

A spokesperson for the society said: “Between 2006 and 2019, Luke Barber led a community archaeological project to discover more about the history of Tidemills by investigating the evidence from the standing and buried remains.

"His talk will present the findings of the work and show the relationships between the industrial and domestic sites that were key components of this great historical site. Why not come to the talk and then visit Tidemills yourself!”

Newhaven Historical Society to host event on archaeological findings at Tidemills. Photo: Newhaven Historical Society