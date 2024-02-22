Newhaven project on the history of the Parker Pen Factory receives national funding

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Having started life in a few ex-army huts, it gradually became one of the largest and most technically advanced pen factories in Europe.

The once-thriving site had a 1,200-strong workforce, but after gradual dismantling, the factory was demolished in 2014. The project will encourage intergenerational understanding of Newhaven's community heritage and industrial past, with pupils involved in interviewing people who worked at the factory before these memories disappear.

The untold stories of the former Parker Pens Factory in Newhaven, and the LGBTQIA+ heritage of St James’s Street in Brighton, are amongst 56 new projects that Historic England will be funding across the next two years through its Everyday Heritage grant programme, celebrating working class histories.

Parker Pen factory Newhaven, 1980s. Image: Newhaven Historical Society

Tom Foxall, Historic England Regional Director, said: “There are so many hidden histories to uncover across the country. Every community has a story to tell and we want to hear them. This is the strength of our Everyday Heritage grant programme, which funds projects that are community-led and really engage with local people by empowering them to research and tell their own stories. I’m excited to learn more about these fascinating projects as they shine an important light on our working-class heritage.”

The project will involve ex-Parker employees, local primary and secondary school students, Newhaven Museum volunteers, Hillcrest community centre and the town's wider community.

Maria Caulfield MP said: “The Parker Pen factory was such a historic part of Newhaven’s history, so many residents in Newhaven will have relatives who worked there at some point in their lives and there are always amazing stories to hear. I’m sure this project will be very welcomed by the local community.”