PICTURES: Haywards Heath and Burgess Hill residents celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Pictures show hundreds of people in Cuckfield High Street celebrating the Queen’s 70-year reign.

Some residents also attended ‘Wheels Through the Years’.

The Weald Classic Vehicle Club hosted the free event, which displayed vehicles from every year of the Queen’s reign, at Fairfield Recreation Ground.

Residents also went to Lindfield Common to see the lighting of the beacon – an event which is taking place across the UK.

