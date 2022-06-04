Wheels Through the Years. Picture from Steve Robards
Wheels Through the Years. Picture from Steve Robards

PICTURES: Haywards Heath and Burgess Hill residents celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Residents from Haywards Heath, Burgess Hill and nearby villages have been out celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

By Jacob Panons
Saturday, 4th June 2022, 2:30 pm

Pictures show hundreds of people in Cuckfield High Street celebrating the Queen’s 70-year reign.

Some residents also attended ‘Wheels Through the Years’.

The Weald Classic Vehicle Club hosted the free event, which displayed vehicles from every year of the Queen’s reign, at Fairfield Recreation Ground.

Residents also went to Lindfield Common to see the lighting of the beacon – an event which is taking place across the UK.

Cuckfield High Street celebrations. Picture from Eddie Mitchell

Cuckfield High Street celebrations. Picture from Eddie Mitchell

Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

Cuckfield High Street celebrations. Picture from Eddie Mitchell

Cuckfield High Street celebrations. Picture from Eddie Mitchell

Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

Cuckfield High Street celebrations. Picture from Eddie Mitchell

Cuckfield High Street celebrations. Picture from Eddie Mitchell

Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

Wheels Through the Years. Picture from Steve Robards

Wheels Through the Years. Picture from Steve Robards

Photo: S Robards

