Waving union flags and cheering loudly, the vast crowd made clear their huge support for Her Majesty the Queen.

The whole city centre took on a carnival atmosphere.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many had arrived early for the best vantage points – with some pensioners pitching their camping chairs along the route in North Street.

Jubilee parade through Chichester city centre

Lots of children were also keen to take part in the huge event.

The big community parade comprising a wide range of local organisations could not have better demonstrated the city’s love for their Queen.

One lady said: “The Queen is truly amazing. It is not just that she has reigned with such duty and dignity for 70 years but she has always understood her people.

"She has never got drawn into politics or let her own views be known.

"Instead, she has always been there for us and for this great country of ours.

"That’s why I am here today – in my own small way to say a huge thank you to her.”

Another said it was so good to see the city vibrant again after lockdown.

"I could not be more proud of our Queen and all she has done for our country over seven decades.