Residents and visitors are invited to attend a special event and beacon lighting to honour this commemorative date on Seaford’s iconic seafront on Thursday, June 6.

The town of Seaford will honour the 80th anniversary of D-Day with a commemorative event and beacon lighting on the evening of 6 June 2024. This event will pay tribute to the courage and sacrifice of those who participated in the D-Day landings, a pivotal moment in World War II.

The event will begin at 6.30pm with the ringing of bells by local churches, filling the town with chimes in memory of those who served and sacrificed. The official event at Splash Point will then start at 8.00pm with a welcome from Seaford’s legendary Town Crier, Peter Wright.

The Seaford Brass Band will then play for audiences followed by an address by the Mayor of Seaford and the official proclamation, acknowledging the significance of D-Day and expressing gratitude to those who served. The evening will draw to a close with the monumental lighting of the beacon in alignment with nationwide lighting at 9.15pm.

The Mayor of Seaford, Councillor Sally Markwell, said: "This commemoration is a testament to our collective memory and respect for those who fought bravely on D-Day. We gather not only to remember their sacrifices but also to inspire future generations with their courage and determination."

The term ‘D-Day’ is used by the armed forces to refer to the beginning of an operation. Before 6 June 1944 there would have been many D-Days, however it was so iconic that it came to be used solely when referring to the beginning of Operation Overlord.

Operation Overlord on 6 June 1944 brought together armed forces from 12 allied nations to carry out a cross-channel invasion of Western Europe, successfully beginning the end of World War II. This carefully constructed operation used the element of surprise to invade from the beaches of Normandy.