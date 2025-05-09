Selsey marks the 80th anniversary of VE Day

Hundreds of people watched a sail past by Selsey RNLI and Coastguard Rescue, joined by fishermen. before gathering on East Beach Green to enjoy fish and chips, sing some wartime songs with Chichester City Band and hear some heartfelt tributes to those who defended our coastline.

Among those paying their respects were fishermen Chris Harvey and Jeff Lawrence, with wartime tales from their fishing ancestry, Ashley Pledger from Selsey Coastguard and Richard Turley from Selsey RNLI.

A backdrop screen at the event organised by Selsey Town Council showed photos from the time and standards were raised.

The opening words and prayers were led by Rev Andrew Wilkes, who also gave the Proclamation, and there were tributes to the Home Front by Jenny Ririe and a tribute to the animals of the war by Selsey Scouts.

The lamp light of peace was lit by Cllr Andrew Brown and proceedings were brought to a close with the Last Post and the tribute by Cllr Donna Johnson.

The beacon then lit up the sky, to join many others around the country.

* Stories of wartime Selsey can by found on yourworld.net

