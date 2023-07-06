NationalWorldTV
Songs for Piddinghoe - Celebration of the Bells

Following the return, restoration, naming and blessing of the historic Piddinghoe church bells, Songs for Piddinghoe is the world premiere of new music composed by Christopher Moore.
By Izzi Vaughan
Published 6th Jul 2023, 12:18 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 12:23 BST

After 300 years, the historic bells at St John the Evangelist church in Piddinghoe have been renovated, renewed, and re-installed.

Christopher Moore of VOCES8 will perform in St John’s Church Piddinghoe with the Tide Mills community Choir and Harbour Primary School Hand Bells Ensemble, on Saturday 22nd July 2023 at 7pm.

Inspired by the stories, experiences and lives from our community, the celebration takes a musical journey across generations and time, to celebrate culture and community. The concert will be followed by a barbeque and the Piddinghoe Ceilidh on the Hoe.

Songs for Piddinghoe - Celebration of the Bells. Photo: Iris VisualsSongs for Piddinghoe - Celebration of the Bells. Photo: Iris Visuals
Songs for Piddinghoe - Celebration of the Bells. Photo: Iris Visuals

Brigid Simmonds OBE, funding co-ordinator and Secretary to the PCC said: “As part of our community outreach from funding by the Heritage Fund, we have trained students from Seahaven Academy Newhaven in the skills and techniques of oral history and children from Harbour Primary school, the ancient skill of handbell ringing.

"The 22nd July provides a very special opportunity for the children to work with the wonderful Tide Mills Choir and Christopher Moore (VOCES8), for a world premiere of his composition ‘Songs for Piddinghoe.’ We are as ever grateful to all the Heritage Fund, The Chalk Cliff Trust and funds from BN9 Creative Newhaven, for their support."

Tickets for both events and more are available via www.piddinghoechurch.org/a-celebration.

This has all been made possible by the support of The National Lottery Heritage Fund, The Chalk Cliff Trusts, BN9 Creative Newhaven and all the supporters of the restoration fund for the church bells.

Using money raised by the National Lottery, the Heritage Fund leads and provides resources for the UK’s heritage to create positive and lasting change for people and communities.

Since The National Lottery began in 1994, National Lottery players have raised over £46 billion for projects and more than 670,000 grants have been awarded across the UK - the equivalent of more than 240 lottery grants in every UK postcode district. More than £30 million raised each week goes to good causes across the UK.

For more information visit www.heritagefund.org.uk

