Spring Live! returns to South of England Showground in Ardingly this month

The South of England Agricultural Society has announced that Spring Live! 2023 will be held on Saturday and Sunday, April 22-23, at the South of England Showground in Ardingly.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 4th Apr 2023, 17:24 BST

The event runs from 9am to 5pm, offering live and interactive entertainment, shopping stalls, a food hall and artisan treats.

The show director Corrie Ince said: “Spring Live! 2023 promises to be an exciting and unforgettable event. We invite everyone to join us in celebrating the arrival of spring and to enjoy some fantastic outdoor fun.”

Spring Live! 2023 at the South of England Showground in Ardingly has competitions like the Alpaca Show, the Sheep Show, and a fun dog show

Younger visitors can enjoy activities like milking a life-sized dairy cow and meeting animals. They can also help plant seeds and join a circus skills workshops. There will be wand-making, a funfair and a mobile caving experience.

The weekend event also has competitions like the Alpaca Show and a fun dog show.

Tickets are available at https://www.seas.org.uk and cost £13.05 for adults and £11.25 for senior citizens/students (10 per cent discount until April 14). Children under 16 get in free.

