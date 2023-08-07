Sussex church celebrates the 613th anniversary of it's annual summer fair

Vicar Herbert Bennett will recite King Henry IV’s 600-year-old charter granting permission for markets and fairs to ‘our dear cousin Thomas’ (the Archbishop of Canterbury at the time, in 1409).

Vicar Bennett said: “Please come at 10am, hear the charter, and enjoy the fair. We’ll have lots of tempting stalls – it’s all jam, home-made cakes, a garden store, tin mine, bags of books for kids and grown-ups, jewellery, bric-a-brac, and tombola and raffle prizes to be won.”

The fair opens at 10am and closes at 12.30pm. Donations for the stalls are very welcome - please deliver to Cliffe Hall (next to the church) 8am-10am on the day.