A National Lottery grant of £36,449 has been awarded to a heritage project in Newhaven.

The Sussex Community Development Association was awarded the grant for 'Newhaven Heritage Routes' which will launch in January, bringing together archived material and local memories in a new way and making it accessible by trail leaflets, guided walks and rides.

The project will be based in the Newhaven Active Travel Hub with local historian, Dr Jenny Flood, to develop new heritage walking and cycle trails.

The project hopes to engage the community with the town's history and development, linking the history to todays' town landscape.

Newhaven, River Ouse. (Photo by Izzi Vaughan)

Money raised by National Lottery players will fund the project focusing on engaging local communities in the industrial and maritime heritage of Newhaven and connections to the wider area.

Town Mayor Paul Boswell said: "This is another good news story for Newhaven. SCDA do a lot for the town and this funding will be put to good use. There's a good community spirit in the town and this will, I hope, encourage that even more."

Deputy Mayor Pinky McLean added: “I think anything that enriches the way people see Newhaven is great. Many don't see us as a town with much varied history and local stories, but we are. I truly love this place and want others to fall in love with her too. Anything that teaches people about our local history and our heritage is an amazing thing, many aren't aware of our ties to other villages and towns and the long fascinating history of the town, the port and its people. Coupled with the amazing walks and beautiful views here along the coast and it is an exciting project to have here.”

The Heritage Fund has invested £8.4 billion since 1994, with 49,000 projects funded. In London and the South of England, £3.2 billion has been allocated to nearly 15,000 projects. The fund has also made investments in digital skills for heritage initiatives and business and enterprise development programmes. Over 14,000 volunteers have been supported through the funding.

