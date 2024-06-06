Taster day spearheads new Sussex scheme for next generation of builders

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Tuesday 4th June, young people attended a Taster Day at the Weald and Downland Museum.

Funded by South Downs National Park Authority and the South Downs Trust, the day was a pilot scheme to encourage young people into key building conservation trades.

Twenty-seven students from Chichester College and Crawley College, and young people at the start of their careers with local construction businesses, got the opportunity to ‘taste’ four

different building crafts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Heritage Trust event at the Weald & Downland Living Museum in Singleton, West Sussex, UK.Photograph by Sam Stephenson, 07880 703135, www.samstephenson.co.uk, @sspjpg.

This included practical timber repairs taught by timber expert Joe Thompson, brickmaking taught by Weald & Downland Living Museum Interpreter Steve Scott and Tutor, William Cove, hurdle making taught by the Museum Curator, Julian Bell and wattle and daub taught by Learning Officer Mark Harvey and Curatorial Assistant Piotr Dlugaszek.

Most of the students came from carpentry and bricklaying courses or backgrounds. Connor, who attended the day said: “Wattle and Daub was good fun – it was weird to use cow dung as a wall!

Sam said: “Making bricks from scratch has taught me a new skill and given me lots of confidence to learn new things." Chichester College student, Ollie, who is also an apprentice at Milland Joinery said the day had given him ambition to progress further in the firm he is working with using the new skills he has

learnt.

Sussex Heritage Trust event at the Weald & Downland Living Museum in Singleton, West Sussex, UK.Photograph by Sam Stephenson, 07880 703135, www.samstephenson.co.uk, @sspjpg.

All students who attended the Taster Day will be given the opportunity to have further learning opportunities at the Weald & Downland Living Museum through the Sussex Heritage Trust

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bursary Scheme. This scheme offers young people funding for short courses in building conservation and then opportunities to work with local companies and employers.

Head of Learning and Interpretation at the Weald & Downland Living Museum, Deborah Hodson, who masterminded the Taster Day programme to encourage more young people into heritage crafts said: “We work a lot with schools and universities, including offering two MScs related to Building Conservation, but less so with T level students and apprentices.

“This initiative allowed us to fill that gap and test approaches to encourage more young people to consider building conservation and heritage crafts as a future career path.

Sussex Heritage Trust event at the Weald & Downland Living Museum in Singleton, West Sussex, UK.Photograph by Sam Stephenson, 07880 703135, www.samstephenson.co.uk, @sspjpg.

Watching the students in action, it’s clear that they are enjoying practicing new skills and hopefully will be encouraged to continue developing their learning further.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chichester College Group, who partnered the Taster Day, will continue to work with the Sussex Heritage Trust to provide further opportunities for the students.

Neil Redman who co-ordinated the students from Chichester College said: “You can see the students are buzzing from all the activities.”Learning Support, Youseff Wilson said: “I have enjoyed seeing the students get hands-on with the activities, which they wouldn’t usually get to do.

"It has been fantastic to see what heritage crafts are and how important it is to keep these trades alive.”

Sussex Heritage Trust event at the Weald & Downland Living Museum in Singleton, West Sussex, UK.Photograph by Sam Stephenson, 07880 703135, www.samstephenson.co.uk, @sspjpg.

Helen Reeve, CEO of the Trust, said: “It is imperative for the future of the wonderful historic buildings and landscape we have in Sussex, that more young people work in careers in building conservation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad