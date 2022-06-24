The history of the Partridge Green Players in new book

Mark Fisher

Mark Fisher, aged 62, who lives in Henfield, has published it through Biddles Books at £18 plus postage and packing.

“I think my dad first had the idea that I might write a book about Partridge Green Players after I’d written one about the Cricket Club in 1982.

“Shortly before he died, he told me that he still wanted the book to be written.

"I didn’t have the time to devote to this project then.

"However, my dad was a meticulous hoarder of records, which made things a lot easier as he was actively involved with the drama group from 1956 until 1996.

“I made him a promise which is realised now that When The Curtain Went Up has been finally published, that I would write and publish a book charting the drama group from its inception to the present day.

“I thought my dad’s active involvement for 40 years was amazing but, although not involved for a long period from 1988 to 2012, I have been on stage with PG Players over a period of 46 years to date, 1976-2022.

"During that time, I have shared the stage with the majority of the actors who have appeared most for PG Players

“I think the book will mainly appeal to members of PG Players, past members, backstage helpers and supporters plus anyone in the local area who is interested in history and the drama group.

"It tells a story of a small drama group and its highs and lows.

"There are over 300 photographs as well as programmes and replicated newspaper reports from the West Sussex County Times.

"It provides a record of the drama group for current and future generations.

“History intrigues me; I’ve spent a long time researching my family tree and bemoan the lack of written records.

"This made me want to ensure that records that I have were not lost when I am no longer around.

"Writing the book – to be honest a lot of it is just compiled with little snippets of my writing in between – has been most enjoyable.

"I remember most of the productions and a lot of the actors so it was just like a trip down Memory Lane.

“The book starts with a bit of information about the local Youth Club Drama Group during the 1940s. It was the Youth Club that got youngsters interested in acting and confident enough to get up on stage.

“The village was small and close-knit and the Youth Club put on some great productions.

"Sadly few records from this period survive. Des Goldsmith moved to the village from Brighton in 1953 and it was he who got together with some of the old Youth Club members and formed Partridge Green Amateur Dramatic Society (the name of the group was later changed to Partridge Green Players in 1980).”

The book is available only by contacting Partridge Green Players.