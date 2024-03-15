This beautiful garden near a West Sussex village is in the top ten places to see daffodils this spring

A National Trust property near Handcross has been named as one of the top ten places to see daffodils and other springtime flowers this year.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 15th Mar 2024, 10:04 GMT
A new study by Wild Packs has analysed nearly 30,000 reviews from 48 national trust properties and gave Nymans third place.

The company for American summer camp staff at www.wildpacks.com said: “33 per cent of reviews of Nymans submitted during the spring made reference to words associated with springtime flowers, such as ‘daffodil’, ‘crocus’ and ‘snowdrop’.”

Nymans near Handcross is one of the top ten places to see daffodils and other springtime flowersNymans near Handcross is one of the top ten places to see daffodils and other springtime flowers
Nymans near Handcross is one of the top ten places to see daffodils and other springtime flowers
According to Wild Packs, the top ten best UK parks and gardens for seeing springtime flowers are:

Winkworth Arboretum: 65.7 per cent of reviews included reference to springtime flowers.

Hatchlands: 39.9 per cent of reviews included reference to springtime flowers.

Nymans: 33.6 per cent of reviews included reference to springtime flowers.

Sissinghurst Castle: per cent of reviews included reference to springtime flowers.

Hinton Ampner: 28 per cent of reviews included reference to springtime flowers.

Anglesey Abbey/Standen House: 26.4 per cent of reviews included reference to springtime flowers.

Kingston Lacy: 17.6 per cent of reviews included reference to springtime flowers.

Sheffield Park: 17.5 per cent of reviews included reference to springtime flowers.

Cliveden: 17.2 per cent of reviews included reference to springtime flowers.

Killerton: 16 per cent of reviews included reference to springtime flowers.

A spokesperson said: “Nymans, an exquisite property under the care of the National Trust, explodes with colour during late winter and early spring. Surrounded by the fairytale-like ruins of the original gothic mansion, this quintessentially English country garden is truly a horticulturalist’s dream and boasts flora from around the world. Visit in March to experience daffodils in bloom, signalling the imminent arrival of spring. In April, delicate primroses begin to unfold, adding a touch of softness to the landscape.

“Try to visit Nymans between March and May, when the estate is dominated by spring flowers. If you visit in May, remember to explore the surrounding woodland, which is transformed by a carpet of bluebells.”

