This West Sussex hotel and country club is one of the UK’s top 12 winter wedding venues

West Sussex is home to one of the best winter wedding venues in the UK, according to a popular wedding planning website.

Experts at hitched.co.uk have recently created a list of their 12 favourite places for couples to tie the knot, which includes East Grinstead’s Ashdown Park Hotel & Country Club.

The venue was awarded the number 3 slot with hitched.co.uk saying: “If you’re after grandeur and glamour, Ashdown Park, a stunning winter wedding venue in West Sussex, could be the one for you. Nestled in the heart of a 186-acre estate and set at the end of a sweeping drive, your guests will be blown away as they approach this grade II listed mansion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The large stained-glass windows in the converted chapel make for a romantic wedding breakfast backdrop, whilst the lawns and lakes which surround the house look totally magical when dusted with snow.”

Ashdown Park Hotel & Country Club in East Grinstead

Advertisement Hide Ad

The full list of winter wedding venues is: 1) Marshwood Manor, Bridport, Dorset. 2) Elmore Court, Gloucestershire. 3) Ashdown Park Hotel & Country Club, East Grinstead. 4) Dewsall Court, Herefordshire. 5) Dorfold Hall, Nantwich, Cheshire. 6) Crondon Park, Stock, Essex. 7) The Crazy Bear, Great Milton, Oxfordshire. 8) Crathorne Hall Hotel, Yarm, North Yorkshire. 9) Hatfield House, Hatfield, Hertfordshire. 10) The Caves, The Rowantree and Marlin’s Wynd, Lothian & Borders, Edinburgh. 11) Tall John’s House, Powys. 12) The Tythe Barn, Oxfordshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A hitched.co.uk spokesperson said: “While usually considered the most festive time of the year, exclusive user data from leading wedding planning website Hitched.co.uk has revealed that December is also the most popular month for Brits to propose, with 17 per cent of those married last year saying they first got engaged in December while a third were engaged during winter. Additionally, Google Trends data reveals that online searches for ‘wedding planning’ articles peak between Boxing Day and January 15th, as those newly engaged couples begin thinking about what happens next.”

They added: “If thoughts of roaring log fires, lakes covered in ice and glistening turrets fill you with festive joy, then getting married at a winter wedding venue might be for you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad