This West Sussex road is throwing a fully ‘air-fried’ street party’ for the Coronation

A road in Burgess Hill is set to throw a fully ‘air-fried street party’ at the weekend to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III.

Tefal has donated air fryers to each household on Fry Crescent to help them create their menu on Saturday, May 6.

Residents are set to create Tefal’s take on the Coronation Quiche, Scotch Eggs and more using the air fryers donated by the cookware and small appliance manufacturer. Tefal has also given recipes and tips to every home participating.

Resident and street party organiser Carol Scott said: “Royal celebrations and street parties are something we have become known for on Fry Crescent. We’ve marked everything from the Diamond Jubilee, to royal weddings and VE day celebrations. In previous years we have dusted off the barbecues or baked party food in the oven, but this year everything will be made in our Tefal air fryers and we’re really excited to challenge ourselves to see what delicious things we can come up with for the party.”

The residents of Fry Crescent in Burgess Hill will throw an ‘Air-fryed Street Party’ for the King’s Coronation on May

Caroline Ross, marketing manager, kitchen electrics at Tefal, said: “When people look back on 2023, they will remember the historic Coronation of King Charles III and a time when the air fryer was king of the kitchen. After air fryers surged in popularity by 3000 per cent in 2022, it seemed right that they had a role to play in helping the nation celebrate on May 6th, especially since many homes in the UK now have one – maybe even Buckingham Palace? Many people don’t realise though that air fryers can whip up much more than just chips – 50 per cent of people don’t realise you can also bake or grill in an air fryer and a further 70 per cent were unaware you can steam in one.”

To find out more about Tefal products visit www.tefal.co.uk. People looking to make more of their air fryers and experiment for the Coronation can also find recipes on the Tefal website. To see the list of street parties in Mid Sussex click here.