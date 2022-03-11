Sussex has an amazing past, a rich cultural history and many historic buildings.

One of Lewes’ best kept secrets is the house we’re going to explore, Anne of Cleves House.

Andrew Bullock from Good Morning Britain, takes us around every nook and cranny of this 16th century timber framed house which was part of Anne’s annulment settlement from Henry VIII.

There were some perks to be married to Henry VIII, if you kept your head that is.

You can visit it in real life too as it opens from 1st April this summer.

Anne of Cleves house is owned by the Sussex Archeological Society.

It has had changes over the centuries but still has some original timbers, and is home to a vast collection of cultural artefacts from the history of Sussex.

These include stone carvings from the Priory ruins, beams in the east room and entrance hall graced by coats of arms and Sussex pottery pigs and other farming and brewing artefacts.

The museum also features an exhibition on Wealden iron making.

The bedroom and kitchen are furnished as they would have been during the time of Anne of Cleves.

See the full video: Inside Anne of Cleeves house