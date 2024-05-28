West Sussex landmark named on Which? list of 'best UK days out for free'

Chichester Cathedral, West Sussex.

The list featured a historical Cathedral which is located in West Sussex.

Over 4,000 people took part in the survey about the UK's best museums and more than 3,000 told them about their favourite historic attractions. Chichester Cathedral scored 77% and was awarded 13th place overall. When it came to the seven free historic attractions listed, the Cathedral was awarded third place.

The Cathedral is a living Church that has been at the centre of life in Chichester for over nine centuries. The landmark puts on numerous events across the year. Namely, the 2024 Festival of Flowers will be taking place from June 5th to June 8th.

Chichester Cathedral says they were ‘delighted’ to be included in the company’s list. A spokesperson for the Cathedral added: “We are thrilled to be recognised among the UK's best free historic attractions and proud to represent Sussex on this prestigious list, welcoming thousands of visitors and pilgrims through our doors over the past year.