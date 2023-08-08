World’s last seagoing paddle steamer, Waverley, returns to Sussex, sailing from Shoreham for the first time

The world’s last seagoing paddle steamer, Waverley, will be taking people on a cruise from Shoreham for the first time – 15 years after her long association with Worthing came to an end.

With the beat of her paddles, the sound of her whistle and the aroma of hot oil in her engine room, the Waverley comes alive as she takes passengers on a nostalgic journey.

Worthing had the only pier in Sussex where the steamer could tie up but at 239ft long and with 693 tonnage, she proved too much for Worthing Pier on September 15, 2008, when wind whipped up just as she was docking.

Hundreds of passengers were left disappointed when a bollard and timber gave way on the landing dock. After that, passengers from Worthing were taken by coach to join the famous vessel at Portsmouth.

The world’s last seagoing paddle steamer, Waverley. Picture: Neill Barston / Sussex World

Now, for the first time, Waverley will berth within Shoreham Port on Wednesday, September 13. A mandatory shuttle service will be provided from the east side of Ham Road, directly outside the Focus Group building. There will also be a coach service from Worthing to join Waverley at Shoreham.

Passengers will be able to enjoy a cruise to Ryde or stay on board for a grand afternoon cruise steaming through the Solent, with time ashore in Yarmouth on the Isle of Wight. The return journey is by coach from Portsmouth.