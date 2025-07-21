11 aerial pictures show Rye and Camber 20 years ago in 2005 - how has it changed?

By Mike MacKenzie
Published 21st Jul 2025, 14:11 BST
These amazing aerial pictures give a bird's eye view of Rye and Camber.

The snaps were taken 20 years ago in 2005. Has the area changed much? Can you see your home, work or favourite spots? See also: 16 aerial pictures show Hastings and St Leonards

Aerial photos 2005: Pontins in Camber

Aerial photos 2005: Pontins in Camber

Aerial photos 2005: Pontins in Camber Photo: JL

Aerial photos 2005: Pontins in Camber looking towards the beach.

Aerial photos 2005: Pontins in Camber looking towards the beach.

Aerial photos 2005: Pontins in Camber looking towards the beach. Photo: JL

Aerial photo taken 2005: Camber

Aerial photo taken 2005: Camber

Aerial photo taken 2005: Camber Photo: JL

Aerial photo taken 2005: Camber

Aerial photo taken 2005: Camber

Aerial photo taken 2005: Camber Photo: JL

