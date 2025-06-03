15 of the best images from Littlehampton Camera Club, showcasing 80 years of talent and enthusiasm

This vibrant community of photography enthusiasts was established in 1945 and since then, the club has developed a rich history of fostering photographic talent and appreciation in Littlehampton and its surrounding areas.

We took the opportunity to delve into our archives to celebrate some of the best images from over the years, including competition winners.

The club meets on Wednesday evenings from September to May at the Methodist Church Hall, in Claigmar Road, Rustington. The first night of the 2025/2026 season will be September 10, 7pm to 10pm and all are invited along to meet the chairman and other committee members.

The diverse programme includes guest speakers, practical workshops and various competitions, judged by external experts. Outings are also organised to captivating photographic destinations, to give members the opportunity to explore new environments and hone their skills.

1 . 2025 Littlehampton Camera Club held a photographic exhibition at the Samuel Wickens Centre in Rustington from May 16 to 18, 2025, to celebrate its 80th season Photo: Lindsey Green

2 . April 2006 Gulls, one of two winning images Photo: Littlehampton Camera Club

3 . March 2007 Amid the Solitude by John Lynch, his entry in the annual Regnum Crouch Group slide competition. Littlehampton Camera Club came second that year, with 86 points, one of its best performances for some time. Photo: John Lynch

4 . April 2007 Littlehampton Pier by Norman Atkinson, the winning photo in the final round of Littlehampton Camera Club’s merit competition. Norman was the overall winner in the slides category that year. Photo: Norman Atkinson