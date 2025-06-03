15 of the best images from Littlehampton Camera Club, showcasing 80 years of talent and enthusiasm

This vibrant community of photography enthusiasts was established in 1945 and since then, the club has developed a rich history of fostering photographic talent and appreciation in Littlehampton and its surrounding areas.
We took the opportunity to delve into our archives to celebrate some of the best images from over the years, including competition winners.
The club meets on Wednesday evenings from September to May at the Methodist Church Hall, in Claigmar Road, Rustington. The first night of the 2025/2026 season will be September 10, 7pm to 10pm and all are invited along to meet the chairman and other committee members.
The diverse programme includes guest speakers, practical workshops and various competitions, judged by external experts. Outings are also organised to captivating photographic destinations, to give members the opportunity to explore new environments and hone their skills.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.