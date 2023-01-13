Edit Account-Sign Out
Hundreds of zombies descended on Worthing in November, 2013
Hundreds of zombies descended on Worthing in November, 2013

18 pictures of hundreds of zombies taking over West Sussex town in 2013

On Friday the 13th, we look back to November, 2013, when hundreds of zombies descended on Worthing town centre.

By Sam Woodman
4 minutes ago

The zombie crawl event was held to encourage creativity and to raise awareness of the Maybridge Keystone Centre’s youth groups.

It began with a ‘monster market’ outside the Guildbourne Centre, with people professionally made up for the walk through town, stopping for photos at Teville Gate – perhaps an apt location for a zombie invasion at the time, with its boarded up shops.

After staggering along Montague Street the zombies made their way to Warwick Street, where a flashmob danced to Michael Jackson’s Thriller.

Among those dressing up for the occasion were then-mayor of Worthing Bob Smytherman and mayoress Norah Fisher, who sadly passed away in 2020.

1. Zombies in Worthing in 2013

People were made up professionally for the event

Photo: Stephen Goodger

2. Zombies in Worthing in 2013

Worthing's then-mayor and mayoress, Bob Smytherman and Norah Fisher, were among those taking part

Photo: Stephen Goodger

3. Zombies in Worthing in 2013

Some of the costumes and make-up on display were truly impressive

Photo: Stephen Goodger

4. Zombies in Worthing in 2013

The event was held to raise awareness of creativity and the Maybridge Keystone Centre

Photo: Stephen Goodger

