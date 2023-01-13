On Friday the 13th, we look back to November, 2013, when hundreds of zombies descended on Worthing town centre.

The zombie crawl event was held to encourage creativity and to raise awareness of the Maybridge Keystone Centre’s youth groups.

It began with a ‘monster market’ outside the Guildbourne Centre, with people professionally made up for the walk through town, stopping for photos at Teville Gate – perhaps an apt location for a zombie invasion at the time, with its boarded up shops.

After staggering along Montague Street the zombies made their way to Warwick Street, where a flashmob danced to Michael Jackson’s Thriller.

Among those dressing up for the occasion were then-mayor of Worthing Bob Smytherman and mayoress Norah Fisher, who sadly passed away in 2020.

