A group of Crawley busmen have a practice game of marbles in their bus garage in the 1930's. The team are out for revenge at the next world marbles championships, held, as it has been for the last 350 years, at Tinsley Green.
19 cracking retro pictures showing the changing face of Crawley, Zola Budd and Band Aid's history-making moments and a special visit by Queen Elizabeth

We’ve dug deep into our archives to bring you these brilliant pictures of how Crawley looked 100 years ago.

By Stephen Thirkill
6 minutes ago

Amongst the pictures are a rather unlikely pram race, or certainly unlikely in the modern world, members of the Australian cricket team enjoying leisure time in Crawley.

We’ve got bus drivers taken some much-needed down time, a beekeeper going about his trade and a town planners working on a new housing estate in the town.

And there is, of course, plenty more so take a look and enjoy these great images.

1. Horsham and Crawley Point to Point Steeplechases

Four women at the Horsham and Crawley Point to Point Steeplechases at Dial Post near West Grinstead on 12th April 1925:

Photo: Davis

2. London to Brighton walk

A crowd of locals turns out to watch as competitors pass through Crawley, on the Surrey Walking Club' annual London to Brighton walk on 13th September 1924:

Photo: Topical Press Agency

3. Perambulator Walking Race

Mrs Edwards, one of the five contestants taking part in the London to Brighton Perambulator Walking Race, passing two policemen at Crawley on 7th April 1923.

Photo: Topical Press Agency

4. London to Brighton walk

May Day Stock Exchange London to Brighton walk, competitor H J Grimwade at Crawley on 1st May 1926.

Photo: E. Bacon

Crawley