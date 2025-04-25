21 pictures from Hastings Jack in the Green 2023 and 2024 - who can you spot?

The Hastings Jack in the Green celebrations return on May 5, 2025.

Thousands are expected to line the streets of the Old Town for the popular event.

Hastings Jack in the Green website reveals its origins.

It says: "It is thought that the Jack-in-the-Green custom originated around the 17th century from the milkmaids and chimney sweeps of London. As part of the May Day processions milkmaids would carry milk pails decorated with flowers and silverware. Over time the pails were replaced with decorated headdresses.

"Not to be outdone, chimney sweeps began creating garlands, which became bigger and bigger until the frameworks of greenery and flowers covered an entire man, a Jack-in-the-Green."

Jack in the Green 2023. Photo by Frank Copper

1. Jack in the Green 2023. Photo by Frank Copper

Jack in the Green 2023. Photo by Frank Copper Photo: Frank Copper

Jack in the Green 2023. Photo by Frank Copper

2. Jack in the Green 2023. Photo by Frank Copper

Jack in the Green 2023. Photo by Frank Copper Photo: Frank Copper

Jack in the Green 2023. Photo by Frank Copper

3. Jack in the Green 2023. Photo by Frank Copper

Jack in the Green 2023. Photo by Frank Copper Photo: Frank Copper

Jack in the Green 2023. Photo by Frank Copper

4. Jack in the Green 2023. Photo by Frank Copper

Jack in the Green 2023. Photo by Frank Copper Photo: Frank Copper

