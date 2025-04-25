Thousands are expected to line the streets of the Old Town for the popular event.

Hastings Jack in the Green website reveals its origins.

It says: "It is thought that the Jack-in-the-Green custom originated around the 17th century from the milkmaids and chimney sweeps of London. As part of the May Day processions milkmaids would carry milk pails decorated with flowers and silverware. Over time the pails were replaced with decorated headdresses.

"Not to be outdone, chimney sweeps began creating garlands, which became bigger and bigger until the frameworks of greenery and flowers covered an entire man, a Jack-in-the-Green."

Read more:

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

1 . Jack in the Green 2023. Photo by Frank Copper Jack in the Green 2023. Photo by Frank Copper Photo: Frank Copper

2 . Jack in the Green 2023. Photo by Frank Copper Jack in the Green 2023. Photo by Frank Copper Photo: Frank Copper

3 . Jack in the Green 2023. Photo by Frank Copper Jack in the Green 2023. Photo by Frank Copper Photo: Frank Copper