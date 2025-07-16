They were taken 20 years ago by Malcolm McCluskey, then the Chichester Observer series’ chief photographer.
One huge change is obvious from the second picture, and highlights just how much Butlin’s Bognor Regis has grown over the past 20 years.
Has the rest of the area changed much? Can you see your home, place of work or favourite spots?
1. Bognor Regis area aerial views from 2005
The Bognor Regis Pier and the Royal Norfolk Hotel top left Photo: National World
2. Bognor Regis area aerial views from 2005
Seafront cottages in Felpham to the right, with Butlin's Bognor Regis on the left Photo: National World
3. Bognor Regis area aerial views from 2005
Bognor Regis with Waterloo Square in the foreground Photo: National World
4. Bognor Regis area aerial views from 2005
Bognor Regis Football Club's Nyewood Lane ground Photo: National World
