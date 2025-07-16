22 aerial pictures show Bognor Regis area 20 years ago in 2005 – how has it changed?

Sam Woodman
By Sam Woodman

Senior editor

Published 16th Jul 2025, 10:54 BST
These amazing aerial pictures give a bird’s eye view of Bognor Regis and the surrounding area in 2005.

They were taken 20 years ago by Malcolm McCluskey, then the Chichester Observer series’ chief photographer.

One huge change is obvious from the second picture, and highlights just how much Butlin’s Bognor Regis has grown over the past 20 years.

Has the rest of the area changed much? Can you see your home, place of work or favourite spots?

The Bognor Regis Pier and the Royal Norfolk Hotel top left

1. Bognor Regis area aerial views from 2005

The Bognor Regis Pier and the Royal Norfolk Hotel top left Photo: National World

Seafront cottages in Felpham to the right, with Butlin's Bognor Regis on the left

2. Bognor Regis area aerial views from 2005

Seafront cottages in Felpham to the right, with Butlin's Bognor Regis on the left Photo: National World

Bognor Regis with Waterloo Square in the foreground

3. Bognor Regis area aerial views from 2005

Bognor Regis with Waterloo Square in the foreground Photo: National World

Bognor Regis Football Club's Nyewood Lane ground

4. Bognor Regis area aerial views from 2005

Bognor Regis Football Club's Nyewood Lane ground Photo: National World

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice